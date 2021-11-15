Radiometry: advancing cement process control

Published 15 November 2021

In the challenging conditions of a cement plant, traditional process control methods are not always suitable. Radiometric process control provides a non-contact and non-intrusive technique to carry out continuous level measurement, detect cyclone blockages in the preheater, measure bulk flow on the conveyor and moisture measurement. By Berthold Technologies, Germany.

Radiometric process control is the perfect solution when conventional measurement techniques fail, eg due to extreme heat or challenging process conditions. For several decades radiometry has been successfully established in all industrial sectors and for a wide range of applications. The non-contact and non-intrusive technique offers measurement solutions for level, level switch, density, concentration and mass flow determinations as well as moisture measurement in vessels, pipes and conveyor belts. Therefore, this technology is particularly helpful when dealing with the harsh process conditions in cement production.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login