Developing central Asia

Published 16 May 2022

The central Asian cement markets of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are among the most active accumulators of greenfield plants and expansion projects. Construction and infrastructure projects are on a huge scale and opportunities are emerging for the cement sector to play its part in the development of these countries. By ICR Research, UK.

The central Asian cement markets of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are developing rapidly and have made great progress since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Both countries are seeking modernise sustainably and aim to reduce carbon emissions while expanding cement capacity to meet growing infrastructure needs.

However, against a background of excellent growth potential, the Kazakh and Uzbek markets also face major challenges associated with transitioning to more developed, market-based economies. They will also have to find solutions post COVID-19 to raise investment, manage their regional relationships to ensure geopolitical stability, as well as work with pressures to deliver on green agendas, as they plan for 2030 and further ahead.

