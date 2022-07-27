Buckets of flexibility

Published 27 July 2022

In the cement industry high-capacity bucket elevators are used to lift a wide range of bulk materials, including raw mix, limestone, coal, raw meal, clinker and cement. Gambarotta Gschwendt recently received an order for several bucket elevators for a new cement line in Qatar. The order included its new ESPLV bucket elevator, suitable for material flows. By Gambarotta Gschwendt Srl, Italy.

Fives FCB awarded bulk solids handling specialist Gambarotta Gschwendt (Italy) the order for the supply of seven bucket elevators for a new 5000tpd cement line in Qatar.

