Sludge co-processing progress and prospects

ICR Research By

Published 16 August 2022

China has significant potential for the development of cement kiln co-processing technologies of municipal sludge and other solid wastes. In this article, a dry sludge disposal project at a cement plant in Guangdong, China, provides an example of the impact of kiln co-processing on plant operations and air emissions, and puts forward the development direction of this technology in the country. By Hui Li, Jiazhuang Hui and Liang Zhao, Tianjin Cement Industry Design and Research Institute Co Ltd, China.

The safe reduction of solid wastes such as sludge has always been a challenge and focus of environmental governance research. Cement kiln sludge co-processing technology developed by Tianjin Sinoma Engineering Research Center Co (China) improves the recycling, reuse and reduction of sludge.

Since the 1990s Tianjin Cement Industry Design and Research Institute Co Ltd (TCDRI) has been committed to R&D into the disposal of waste in cement kilns through co-processing technology and has undertaken research into the development of equipment in this field. With the introduction of many innovations, the company is able to offer a complete set of waste disposal technology systems. To date it has completed the design and general contracting of nearly 50 waste projects, including co-processing of sludge, hazardous waste, polluted soil and refuse-derived fuels in cement kilns.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login