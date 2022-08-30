Addressing AF myths

Published 30 August 2022

Existing misconceptions about the use of alternative fuels (AFs) continue to form a barrier to increased thermal substitution rates in cement plants. Specialist AF producer N+P addresses these myths and provides process engineering support to help cement producers increase fuel substitution rates. By N+P Group, UK.

This year marks 30 years since N+P started trading alternative fuels (AFs) and alternative raw materials. The initial idea regarding the N+P venture germinated in the mind of Karel Jennissen, the company’s founder. N+P started trading AFs and alternative raw materials in 1992, supplying the major energy-consuming industries but particularly the cement sector.

The business evolved in this manner until 2012, when it acquired the Farmsum production facility, outside of Groningen in the north of The Netherlands. At this point the company had grown to an organisation of some 70 personnel and a turnover of approximately EUR40m.

To complement this investment, N+P decided to develop the Teesside (TSP) site in the UK to process up to 240,000tpa commercial and industrial feedstock, and produce 165,000tpa of solid-recovered fuel (SRF) and Subcoal. Strategically located, initially all output was exported. This development transformed the company into an AF producer with a wide portfolio of fuels, moving away from just being a trader. Together with the subsequent acquisition of the Crayford Material Recycling Facility (MRF), N+P’s workforce reached over 600 with turnover exceeding EUR200m.

