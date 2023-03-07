Learning the ropes

ICR Research By

Published 07 March 2023

Bardon Hill Quarry, UK, is just one project that has benefitted from Doppelmayr Transport Technology’s low CO 2 emission approach to quarry transport. The RopeCon® system combines ropeway technology with conventional conveying to transport large quantities of rock down to the quarry floor. By Doppelmayr Transport Technology GmbH, Austria.

Bardon Hill Quarry near Leicester, Leicestershire, is one of the UK’s oldest continuously-operated quarries. Aggregate Industries UK Ltd has recently developed a new quarry extension at this strategically important site. To sustain quarrying activities, a separate material handling system is required to extract, process and transport overburden for emplacement within the existing quarry as part of its restoration.

Doppelmayr Transport Technology has worked closely with Aggregate Industries UK Ltd to develop a unique solution that will dramatically reduce CO 2 emissions and environmental impact compared with road haulage or the footprint associated with a conventional surface conveyor system.

