Harness the power of AI and industrial analytics

ICR Newsroom By

Published 03 May 2023

Digital applications, together with cloud and edge computing, can help to optimise the performance of rotating machinery, as ABB explains. By Sanjit Shewale, ABB, Switzerland.

Cement producers, in addition to the recurrent challenges of optimising efficiency, and maintaining throughput and quality control during high-volume production, must now comply with increasingly strict environmental legislation aimed at reducing emissions in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Globally, the cement industry may be responsible for as much as nine per cent of global CO₂ emissions, according to various scientific and industrial sources. In the UK industrial emissions from cement reach six per cent and the country’s Climate Change Committee (CCC) has recommended setting a target of near-zero emissions for cement production by 2040 with the support of carbon capture utilisation and storage, thermal efficiency and reductions in the ratio of clinker to cement.

