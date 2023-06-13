Digitalisation with lower case ‘d’

ICR Research By

Published 13 June 2023

Large companies proudly initiate large-scale digitalisation programmes and invest millions in futuristic solutions. The new challenges of a rapidly-changing world require a new set of skills and, above all, a certain mindset that is open to learning and open to change. Combining such a mindset with easily-accessible tools, Holcim’s Siggenthal plant in Switzerland has implemented low-cost digital solutions at its Gabenchopf quarry. By Dr Pawel Kawalc, Holcim, Switzerland.

We live in dynamic times, where the phenomenon of ‘black swans’ (ie, unpredictable, rare events) seem to have become a regular occurrence since 2018. The everyday status quo appears to be swept up in the changes of the past few years. Therefore, people need to adapt to the new digital surroundings and try to use them to their advantage.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login