Developing sustainable refractory solutions

ICR Research By

Published 26 September 2023

RHI Magnesita’s low-carbon products form part of the company’s commitment to the decarbonisation of the refractory industry. Two case studies featuring kilns that operate with high fuel substitution rates show how the new low-carbon series maintains desired product qualities while addressing the challenges associated with modern manufacturing. By Peter Steinkellner, RHI Magnesita, Europe.

Refractory company RHI Magnesita is clearly committed to fostering a circular economy, aiming at a zero-waste product life cycle to preserve natural resources. That is why the company is investing EUR50m into research until 2025 to develop technological solutions for the decarbonisation of the refractory industry while striving to reduce its emissions by 15 per cent.

