CemNet.com » Magazine Articles » CO2NTESSA’s net-zero vision

CO2NTESSA’s net-zero vision

By ICR Research
Published 27 November 2023

Tagged Under: NEXE Croatia CO2NTESSA central Europe decarbonisation carbon capture 

The CO2NTESSA project will implement an innovative carbon capture (CC) technology at NEXE’s cement plant in Našice, Croatia. The existing plant will be modified based on the polysius® pure oxyfuel process, enabling it to capture more than 700,000tpa of CO2 and a store it onshore in the Bockovci-1 saline aquifer. By NEXE Group, Croatia.

The co2ntessa project will see the implementation of oxyfuel-based carbon capture at

NEXE’s cement plant in Našice, Croatia (© NEXE)

NEXE Group, headquartered in Našice, Croatia, comprises 15 companies that operate in Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia- Herzegovina. With more than 1800 employees, the group’s core focus is the production of building materials including cement, concrete, aggregates, concrete elements, bricks and roof tiles.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login