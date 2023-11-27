CO2NTESSA’s net-zero vision
The CO2NTESSA project will implement an innovative carbon capture (CC) technology at NEXE’s cement plant in Našice, Croatia. The existing plant will be modified based on the polysius® pure oxyfuel process, enabling it to capture more than 700,000tpa of CO2 and a store it onshore in the Bockovci-1 saline aquifer. By NEXE Group, Croatia.
NEXE Group, headquartered in Našice, Croatia, comprises 15 companies that operate in Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia- Herzegovina. With more than 1800 employees, the group’s core focus is the production of building materials including cement, concrete, aggregates, concrete elements, bricks and roof tiles.