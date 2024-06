Scaling up 4G grate coolers

Published 17 June 2024

Fourth-generation grate coolers are enabling China to produce high-quality clinker in >10,000tpd lines. TCDRI presents the results of its cooler scale-up at XZ cement plant. By Yang Huanying, You Xiaoping, Ma Jiaomei, Gao Weimin and Wang Jiashuo, Tianjin Cement Industry Research and Design Institute (TCDRI), China

