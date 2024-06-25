Water spray injection in coolers

ICR Research By

Published 25 June 2024

While water injection in coolers has been around for some time, the introduction of an innovative spraying system following an investigation using advanced analysis techniques helped one cement plant in France to cool its clinker more effectively. By Lechler GmbH, Germany

In the world of cement production, where every step counts, ensuring efficient cooling of clinker gas has long been a key focus. Clinker demands rapid and effective cooling to maintain its quality and characteristics. Traditional methods such as air cooling with fans have been the go-to solutions. However, the utilisation of water injection systems has also been a longstanding practice in clinker cooling processes.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login