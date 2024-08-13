CemNet.com » Magazine Articles » LC3 and LC2 – the low-carbon business opportunity

LC3 and LC2 – the low-carbon business opportunity

Published 13 August 2024

Tagged Under: LC3 LC2 TARA India south Asia Asia calcined clay cement 

Increasing urbanisation is expected to result in a significant share of the world population living in a built environment that, unless sustainable construction materials are used, will lead to a considerable carbon footprint. The development and more widespread use of limestone calcined clay cements such as LC3 and LC2 is not only expected to reduce the construction footprint but also offer a business opportunity. By Dr Debojyoti Basuroy, TARA Applied Research Centre (TARC), India

Figure 1: investigating the factors (red) leading to the commercial production of a bag of LC3. The future implications

(green) are impacts ready to be explored once commercial production is set up on site. Red and green represent supply

and demand side levers respectively which TARC enables for a successful LC2/LC3 business opportunity (© TARA)

