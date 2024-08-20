Enhancing dip tube performance at high AF rates

The rise in alternative fuel (AF) utilisation in cement manufacturing challenges the lifetime of dip tubes in the lowest cyclone stages of the preheater. A new generation of the HASLE Ceramic Vortex Finder, made from precast and pre-fired ceramic elements, has been installed in a German cement plant. The solution has tripled the lifespan in the lowest-stage cyclone, achieving a full campaign, and has surpassed 3.5 years in the second-lowest stage. By Lars Andersen, HASLE Refractories, Denmark

