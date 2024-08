Indian cement production may need to expand quicker to meet demand

Published 01 August 2024

Indian cement consumption is expected to remain robust this year. The rainy season will weigh on demand somewhat in the near term, but fundamentals are strong for a solid resumption in demand. According to ICR Research, consumption rose 7.9 per cent YoY in 2023, amounting to 418Mt, and demand growth of 6.2 per cent YoY is forecast for this year.

