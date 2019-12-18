Indonesian exports advance 15% in November

ICR Newsroom By 18 December 2019

Cement and clinker exports from Indonesia rose 15.4 per cent to 648,354t in November 2019, according to figures published by Semen Indonesia. In November 2018 exports totalled 561,950t.



Cement exports fell 6.1 per cent YoY to 129,621t in November when compared with 138,079t in November 2018. However, the decline was offset by a 22.4 per cent rise in clinker exports. In November 2019 clinker exports advanced to 518,733t from 423,871t in the previous year.



January-November 2019

Total exports for the January-November 2019 period rose to 6.043Mt, representing a YoY increase of 16.8 per cent from 5.172Mt in the 11M18.



Despite a 29.6 per cent rise in clinker exports to 4.886Mt in the 11M19, they were unable to offset the 17.4 per cent drop in cement exports to 1.157Mt.











