Tan Thang plant set to begin operations in 2020

19 December 2019

Vietnam’s Tan Thang cement plant is expected to be put into operation in the central province of Nghe An next year, according to Vietnam News. The project represents a total investment of VND4.9trn (US$211.21m).

The plant has been equipped with imported production lines from EU and G7 countries, and is expected to be able to produce 2Mta of cement upon commissioning.

While no new cement plants have been made operational in the country this year, two more production lines are set to begin operations in 2020. This would take the total to 86, with a combined annual capacity of around 105.84Mt, according to the Ministry of Construction.

Published under