LafargeHolcim obtains SBTi validation for its CO2 reduction targets

20 December 2019

The Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated LafargeHolcim's targets to reduce its global carbon emissions. According to SBTi, LafargeHolcim’s targets are adequate and consistent with the global effort to keep temperatures below the '2°C' threshold as agreed at the COP21 world climate conference in Paris.



The SBTi has approved LafargeHolcim’s commitment to reduce scope 1 GHG emissions by 10 per cent per tonne of cementitious materials by 2030 from a 2018 base year. LafargeHolcim also commits to reduce scope 2 GHG emissions from purchased electricity by 65 per cent within the same timeframe. LafargeHolcim’s targets, expressed in CO 2 emissions per tonne of cementitious materials, equate to a reduction from 576kg in 2018 to 520kg by 2030.

"Our ambition to lead the industry in reducing carbon emissions is a key element of our Strategy 2022 – Building for Growth. The independent certification of our ambitious targets by the Science Based Targets initiative is a huge motivation for us to lead our industry towards low-carbon construction. Through continuous innovation in our production facilities and our product portfolio we will reduce carbon emissions even further," said Magali Anderson, LafargeHolcim's Chief Sustainability Officer.



The SBTi is a global collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF).

