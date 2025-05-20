Advertisement

Domestic dispatches in Peru declined by 1.3 per cent YoY to 0.958Mt in April when compared with the previous year, when the country’s producers sold 0.97Mt, according to the national cement association, ASOCEM. Of the total 0.865Mt were sold by ASOCEM members and 0.93Mt by non-members.

Cement production fell by 1.6 per cent YoY to 0.855Mt in April 2025 from 0.869Mt in the year-ago period. Clinker output was down 1.8 per cent YoY to 0.786Mt from 0.801Mt in April 2024.

External trade

Cement exports improved 3.6 per cent to 9400t in April 2025 when compared to April 2024, when 9100t was exported.

However, clinker exports slipped by 1.4 per cent YoY to 35,800t from 36,300t over the same period.

Imports of cement surged 1795 per cent to 54,000t in April 2025 while clinker imports dropped 21 per cent YoY to 70,000t from 3000t in April 2024. Vietnam accounted for 82 per cent of imports while Chile and Bolivia accounted for nine per cent each. In the port of Callao, the average CIF price for imports fell eight per cent to US$68/t while in the land terminal of Tacna the average CIF import price edged up by two per cent YoY to US$128/t. In Desaguadero, the price reached US$97/t.

Clinker imports, all from South Korea, declined 21 per cent YoY to 70,000t in April 2025 from 89,000t in the year-ago period. The average CIF import price for clinker in Callao fell 23 per cent YoY to US$43/t while in Matarani, the price reached US$55/t.