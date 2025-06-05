Advertisement

Cement deliveries in Morocco by APC members expanded by seven per cent YoY to 1.53Mt in may 2025, according to Morocco's cement association, APC.

Dispatches to the distribution segment, the largest in the sector, edged up by 1.2 per cent to 817,018t. Deliveries to the ready-mix concrete sector advanced 24.5 per cent to 416,670t while building segment sales were up 11.2 per cent to 94,188t. Dispatches to the mortar market improved 24.5 per cent YoY to 6726t. However, deliveries to the prefabricated products sector were down 12.7 per cent to 44,412 while infrastructure dispatches slipped by 0.9 per cent to 147,659t.

January-April 2025

In the first four months of 2025, total deliveries increased 9.5 per cent to 6,053,929t when compared with 5,529,868t in the 4M24.

Sales to deliveries picked up by 4.2 per cent YoY to 3,314,899t while the ready-mix concrete segment saw a 22.4 per cent increase in off-take to 1,510,971t. Dispatches to the building segment saw a 5.8 per cent uptick to 396,907t and sales to infrastructure projects improved 18.6 per cent YoY to 627,126t in the 4M25. The prefabricated products segment was the only one to see a drop in deliveries, which were down 1.3 per cent YoY to 179,089t.