Advertisement

Cement dispatches in Colombia declined 7.4 per cent YoY to 0.996Mt in April 2025 from 1.075Mt in April 2024, according to the country’s statistics office, DANE.

Bulk cement dispatches dropped by 9.6 per cent YoY while the demand for bagged cement was down 6.4 per cent YoY.

Construction companies and contractors reduced their off-take by 15.9 per cent YoY while ready-mix concrete company purchases contracted by 13 per cent YoY. Sales to the wholesale/retail segment decreased by 2.6 per cent YoY.

Sales in Bogotá slipped by 2.4 per cent YoY in April 2024 while in Antioquia and Valle del Cauca, decreases of 9.1 and 9.3 per cent, respectively were reported. The Cundinamarca market contracted by 7.1 per cent YoY. Dispatches in Atlántico saw the second-largest drop, by 15.4 per cent, while Santander dispatches were down 12.1 per cent YoY. However, in Bolívar the market expanded by 10.9 per cent YoY - one of the few to do so (the others being Nariño at +7.1 per cent, and Sucre at +0.6 per cent).

Production from Colombian cement plants fell 7.4 per cent YoY to 1.062Mt in April 2025 from 1.146Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year.

January-April 2025

In the first four months of 2025 dispatches slipped by 0.9 per cent YoY to 3.906Mt from 3.943Mt in the 4M24.

Bagged cement sales increased by 1.9 per cent YoY but were insufficient to off-set the 6.6 per cent drop in demand for bulk cement.

Sales to ready-mix concrete companies fell by 8.1 per cent YoY while those to construction companies and contractors were down 7.6 per cent YoY. The wholesale/retail segment increased their off-take by 5.1 per cent YoY.

Domestic output saw a 2.7 per cent YoY decrease to 4.242Mt in the 4M25 from 4.359Mt.