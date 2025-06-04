Advertisement

Cement production in Italy expanded by 12 per cent YoY in March 2025, following a three per cent drop in the previous month, according to data from the Italian concrete association, Federbeton.

The price index edged up to 164 in March from 163 in February while the YoY variation saw a two per cent drop.

External trade

Cement exports fell 10 per cent YoY to 108,475t in February 2025. The total FOB value reached EUR10.791m, or EUR99/t, down slightly from EUR101/t in the previous month.

Cement imports advanced 21 per cent YoY to 215,054t YoY in February 2025. The total CIF value reached EUR17.805m, equivalent to EUR83/t and remained stable MoM.