Advertisement

Cement consumption in Argentina contracted one per cent YoY to 772,461t in May 2025 from 780,541t in May 2024, according to the country's cement association, AFCP. When compared with April 2025, demand fell by 7.8 per cent.

Domestic cement production slipped by one per cent YoY to 777,207t in May 2025 from 785,211t while MoM, output was down by eight per cent.

Of total production in May 2025, Argentina's cement producers exported 4809t, representing a 2.5 per cent decline when compared with May 2024, when they exported 4930t.

Imports fell to 62t in May 2024 from 260t in May 2024.

January-May 2025

In the first five months of 2025 the Argentine cement market expanded by 11.2 per cent to 3,917,350t from 3,521,695t in the 5M24.

Production levels were up 11.5 per cent YoY to 3,953,580t in the January-May 2025 period from 3,546,558t. This includes 37,071t of exports, up 37.2 per cent YoY from 27,014t in the 5M24.

Domestic production was supplemented by 841t of imports in the five-month period, down 60.9 per cent YoY from 2151t in the 5M24.