Advertisement

Cement sales in Senegal saw a 12.3 per cent drop in March 2025 to 556,589t when compared with March 2024 when domestic sales reached 634,954t, according to Senegal’s Planning and Economic Policy Directorate.

Output from the country’s cement plants was fell 21.1 per cent YoY to 669,103t in March 2025 from 848,112t in the year-ago period. Of this total, 110,196t were exported, representing a YoY decrease when compared with 198,101t exported in March 2024.

January-March 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, domestic sales in Senegal declined 7.6 per cent YoY to 1.786Mt from 1.932Mt in the 1Q24.

Cement production fell 16.3 per cent YoY to 2.153Mt in the 1Q25 from 2.573Mt.

Cement exports saw a 40.2 per cent drop YoY to 382,624t in the January-March 2025 period when compared with an export volume of 639,960t in the equivalent period of the previous year.