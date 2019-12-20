Dandot Cement continues to posts losses

20 December 2019

Dandot Cement Company Ltd (DNCC) of Pakistan has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended September 2019, yesterday. It incurred a net loss of PKR220m (US$1.42m) as compared to loss of PKR49.4m reported in the same quarter last year.



The major factor responsible for this declining trend in company’s profit, was a 63.7 per cent fall in sales to PKR144m from PKR397m in the same period last year.



The company incurred a higher distribution cost and lesser administrative expenses of PKR1.6m and PKR9.7m against PKR1.2m and PKR9.8m, respectively in the same period last year.



The company has a production capacity of 504,000tpa of cement installed at its cement plant in Jehlum, Punjab.









