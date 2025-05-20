Advertisement

Holcim has added Compañia Minera Luren to its portfolio. The Peruvian specialty building solutions producer has an annual revenue of more than US$40m and represents a step towards Holcim’s goal of achieving a run rate close to US$240m next year, taking into account the synergy between these companies, according to Noticias Financieras.

Oliver Osswald, region head Latin America: “The acquisition of Compañía Minera Luren will expand Holcim’s product portfolio while accelerating growth in Latin America. Compañía Minera Luren’s walling systems will advance Holcim’s ability to offer customers fully integrated end-to-end solutions from foundation and flooring to walling and roofing. I warmly welcome all of Compañía Minera Luren’s 377 employees into the Holcim family.”

Launch cement and concrete range in Peru

In other news, Holcim announced the launch of its grey cement and concrete range in Peru. The global building materials producers offers five types of cement, ranging from Ultra Durable for structures that require advanced protection against moisture and sulphate attack to Fuerte for concrete, mortar and general works. Specialised concrete products included high-strength, rapid-setting, self-compacting, high-density, durability and superior colour concrete types.

“Holcim is a brand that represents progress, innovation, and commitment to the future. Our offering in Peru seeks to support customers with high-value solutions that allow them to build more efficiently, safely, and sustainably,” said Antonella Latorre, marketing manager of Holcim Peru.