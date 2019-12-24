Pakistan installs captive solar power

Fauji Cement Co Ltd (FCCL), Pakistan, recently installed a 12.5MW captive solar power project at its Attock plant. Plant located at Distt Attock, Pakistan.

The project, which was successfully commissioned in May 2019, is the largest captive solar power project in Pakistan’s industrial sector and makes FCCL leader in renewable energy in the country’s cement sector.

Completed in four months, the captive solar power plant saw the erection of over 38,000 Tier 1 solar panels over a 50-acre site. Annual power generation is expected to be around 19,750MWh.



The solar power plant will not only reduce the burden on Pakistan’s national grid but also reduce FCCL’s carbon footprint with an expected CO 2 saving of ~14,000tpa.







