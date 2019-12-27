DG Khan Cement completes 12MW WHR power project

Pakistan-based DG Khan Cement Co Ltd (DGKC) has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it has successfully completed installation and commissioning of a 12MW waste heat recovery power plant (WHRPP) with air-cooled condenser (ACC) technology at its 2.11Mta cement plant in Khairpur, Punjab.



DGKC’s Company Secretary, Khalid Mahmood Chohan said: “[Through] this technology, process waste heat is absorbed in boiler to produce steam at suitable pressure to run a turbine for the generation of electricity. The Air-Cooled Condenser (ACC) system has special characteristics to replace steam condensing with air instead of water resulting in enormous reduction in water consumption”.



The project is part of the cement producer’s drive to reduce its carbon footprint.







