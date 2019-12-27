Makoju retires; Dangote Cement appoints new CEO

27 December 2019

Michel Puchercos, a former managing director of Lafarge Africa, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Dangote Cement Plc, according to a report in The Sun, Nigeria.

His appointment comes following the retirement of Joseph Makoju from the board of Directors of Dangote Cement and as the group managing director and CEO, ending a 45-year career in the industry.

Mr Puchercos, a French national, will take up his new position on February 1, 2020. He has more than 20 years’ experience in the cement industry, having served in various capacities at Lafarge including as the president & chief executive officer of Lafarge Halla Cement, director of strategy and systems at Lafarge Gypsum through chief executive officer of Bamburi Cement, Kenya, Hima Cement, Uganda and chairman, Mbeya Cement, Tanzania.

His last appointment was as the group managing director and country CEO of Lafarge Africa Plc, a company listed on the stock exchange in Lagos.

Published under