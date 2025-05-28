Advertisement

Scheduled to begin operations in early 2026, Taiheiyo Cement Philippine’s Luzon cement terminal is designed to supply up to 700,000tpa of cement to Luzon, Philippines.

Taiheiyo is currently building a PHP3.72bn (US$67m) Luzon distribution terminal in Calaca City, Batangas, as it expands its operations in the Philippines. The company aims to increase its current output to 5Mt and reach a 10 per cent market share by 2030, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) statement said.



Taiheiyo will use the Calaca terminal to distribute blended cement. This is a more environmentally friendly alternative that uses industrial by-products such as fly ash, slag, or pozzolana to reduce carbon emissions and promote circularity in construction.

The DTI said the company emphasised that the shift to blended cement is not only a response to rising market demand, but also as part of its broader carbon reduction roadmap. The DTI said Taiheiyo officials expressed optimism that continued policy support will sustain a robust and competitive domestic cement sector.

Taiheiyo Cement Corp also welcomed the Philippines’ imposition of provisional safeguard duties on cement imports, which have been undermining locally produced ones, saying it was a timely intervention, the DTI said on Thursday. In a statement on 26 Feb 2025, the DTI said it has issued an order imposing provisional safeguard duties at PHP400/t or PHP16/40kg bag in the form of cash bond for 200 days on imports of ordinary Portland cement.

Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc, the group’s local subsidiary based in Cebu, currently operates at a production capacity of 3Mta. The company is also investing in sustainability initiatives and community support programmes, including local scholarships and health services.