Peruvian cement producer Cementos Pacasmayo SA reported a 4.8 per cent increase in revenues to PEN499.2m (US$136.7m) in the 1Q25 from PEN476.5m in the equivalent period of the previous year. Sales volumes of cement, concrete and prefabricated products saw a 4.1 per cent uptick to 713.8Mt in the 1Q25 from 685.7Mt in the 1Q24. The sales increase was supported by higher bagged cement sales and the supply of concrete to infrastructure projects.

Operating profit edged up 0.7 per cent YoY to PEN95.7m from PEN95m in the 1Q24.

Net profit advanced by 6.5 per cent YoY to PEN52.7m in the 1Q25 from PEN49.5m, resulting in a 0.2 percentage point improvement in the net profit margin to 10.6 per cent. The company attributed the increase in net profit to higher revenues and lower financial costs.

Consolidated EBITDA picked up by 1.4 per cent YoY to PEN134.7m from PEN132.8m in the 1Q24, thanks to increased revenues and a stable cost basis.

Decarbonisation continues

In terms of the company’s decarbonisation drive, Cementos Pacasmayo has been exploring the use of local and low-cost alternative fuels to replace coal at its plants. As northern Peru is a key producer of sugarcane and one of the by-products in this sector is sugarcane bagasse, which is widely used as biofuel. Building on laboratory tests carried out last year, Cementos Pacasmayo advanced to industrial-scale tests with promising results. The company is also evaluating the use of waste tyres and other waste-derived fuels.