Shares in India’s JK Cement have rose by 10 per cent to a record high of INR5391 (US$63.09) on Monday, after it reported net profits of INR3.61bn for the 4QFY24-25, a 64 per cent rise on the same period last year.

Revenue for the same quarter was INR35.81bn, a 15.5 per cent rise on INR31.05bn for the YoY period. Expenses also rose to INR30.92bn, a 9.8 per cent increase. Total income, including other income, reached INR36.27bn, a 15 per cent YoY rise.

For the entire FY24-25 the company’s profits rose by 10.4 per cent to INR 8.72bn, from INR7.89bn the previous fiscal.