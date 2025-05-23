Advertisement

The Ramco Cements saw a 10.5 per cent drop in revenue to INR23.92bn (US$280.1m) in the 4QFY24-25.

Sales volumes slipped 3.7 per cent YoY to 5.3Mt in the 4QFY24-25 from 5.5Mt in the year-ago period while price realisation saw a 7.1 per cent drop to INR4522/t from INR4869/t over the same period. Cement volumes fell 3.8 per cent to 5.2Mt, but the dry mortar volume saw a 2.4 per cent uptick YOY to 0.1Mt. The company reported capacity utilisation at 85 per cent in the 4QFY24-25.

As a result, EBITDA retreated by 23.1 per cent YoY to INR3.209bn while profit after tax was down 85.2 per cent YoY to INR172m. While the company saw lower costs for raw materials, power and fuel as well as freight, employee costs edged up by 3.1 per cent.

Outlook

Research house Dolat Capital expects a revenue growth of 11.9 per cent in the FY25-27E period, supported by a seven per cent volume growth. In terms of EBITDA, this is expected to increase by 34.4 per cent while net profit is expected to see a 233 per cent increase.