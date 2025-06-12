Advertisement

Mexican cement giant Moctezuma, part of the Molins group, has reported revenues of MXN19.8bn (US$1.04bn) in its integrated annual report for 2024. During the same period, the company's EBITDA was MXN8.82bn, making it one of the most profitable companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Moctezuma's CEO, José María Barroso, commented that the solid performance is due to the application of a disciplined financial strategy, strict cost control and sustained liquidity, which allowed the company achieve tangible and significant results. In addition, the company said that in 2024 it redoubled its efforts to increase the adoption of best practices and continue contributing to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

"For Moctezuma, having the Sustainability Strategy: Roadmap 2030, as a roadmap, sets a course with greater clarity and allows us to leverage actions in terms of investment and implementation of new projects that contribute to achieving the goals set for 2030," added Moctezuma's Director of Sustainability, Environment and Continuous Improvement, Maribel Leyte Jiménez.