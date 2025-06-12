Mexican cement giant Moctezuma, part of the Molins group, has reported revenues of MXN19.8bn (US$1.04bn) in its integrated annual report for 2024. During the same period, the company's EBITDA was MXN8.82bn, making it one of the most profitable companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange.
Moctezuma's CEO, José María Barroso, commented that the solid performance is due to the application of a disciplined financial strategy, strict cost control and sustained liquidity, which allowed the company achieve tangible and significant results. In addition, the company said that in 2024 it redoubled its efforts to increase the adoption of best practices and continue contributing to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.
"For Moctezuma, having the Sustainability Strategy: Roadmap 2030, as a roadmap, sets a course with greater clarity and allows us to leverage actions in terms of investment and implementation of new projects that contribute to achieving the goals set for 2030," added Moctezuma's Director of Sustainability, Environment and Continuous Improvement, Maribel Leyte Jiménez.
During the last four years, Moctezuma says it has reduced its net CO2 emissions by 12 per cent. Additionally, last year it generated more than 444,000kWh of renewable energy through photovoltaic panels in its operations. One example of its sustainability investment is its Tepetzingo plant in Morelos, south-central Mexico, where it has implemented a new mill with high energy efficiency and low environmental impact. The cement company also pointed out that in 2024 its production processes used more than 32,700t of waste as alternative fuels and avoided sending more than 4,400t of waste to landfill.