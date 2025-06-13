Advertisement

The shortage of diesel due to road blocks has prompted Fábrica Nacional de Cemento SA (Fancesa) in Bolivia to halt operations at its Cal Orcko plant near Sucre.

The company said it had not received its fuel requirement since 20 May and is no longer able to operate normally. "This limitation regrettably and inevitably forces us to temporarily halt our production operations starting in the next few hours," the Fancesa statement said.

The company has contacted Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscals Bolivianos and the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH), demanding the "urgent provision" of fuel.