Advertisement

As part of Ibstock’s leadership ambitions to drive more sustainable and innovative building materials and solutions, the Group have identified a large reserve of high kaolinitic clay at one of its operating brick clay quarries in central England. The site is a fully consented quarry, with sufficient calcinable material to support calcined clay production for over 25 years. Extensive drilling and industrial trials have been completed to confirm the reserves and the reactivity of the calcined clay for use in low carbon cement.



Ibstock is looking at an industrial partner to collaborate on the design, construction, and commercialisation of the project. The company is open to exploring optimal investment and partnership models to fully realise the potential of the site.”