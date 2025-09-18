Advertisement

Construction of a US$70m cement plant in Chegutu, Zimbabwe, by Chinese investor Shuntai Investment Pvt Ltd is progressing steadily, with production scheduled to begin early next year. The project, which has reached the halfway mark, is transforming the local area into a hub of industrial activity and creating jobs for the community.

The plant has already employed around 200 workers to build key infrastructure, including the main production facility, master control room, warehouses, and staff housing. Once operational, it is expected to produce at least 800,000tpa of cement.

Employees have highlighted the project’s social impact, citing new opportunities for youth employment, skills development, and women’s empowerment. “I am a shining example of women’s empowerment at this facility. I operate heavy construction vehicles, and I believe this investment is going to be a game-changer,” said 24-year-old worker Rutendo Chafesuka.

Shuntai Investment’s general manager, Zhou Bin, confirmed construction remains on schedule for completion in December. Workers expressed optimism that the plant will contribute to Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 agenda while addressing social challenges such as unemployment and drug abuse.