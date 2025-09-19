Advertisement

UNACEM North America has officially inaugurated its new offices, marking an important milestone in the company’s growth and integration across the United States.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Rafael Villalona, CEO of UNACEM North America, alongside Pedro Lerner, Corporate CEO of Grupo UNACEM, Álvaro Morales, corporate vice president of finance, and Marlene Negreiros, corporate vice president of talent and culture.

The new office space represents the start of a new era for the company, bringing together its US operations under a single identity—UNACEM North America. The group already operates two major Drake cement plants in the country: one in Paulden, Arizona, and another in Tehachapi, California.