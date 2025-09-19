Advertisement

Al Jouf Cement Co has scrapped the position of Managing Director from both its board and corporate structure, following the appointment of a new CEO.

The Board named Samir Mohammed Al-Rehaili as CEO on 7 September, replacing Abdulkarim Al-Nuhayer, who chose not to renew his contract and stepped down in August. The company said the change is designed to streamline operations and strengthen institutional performance.

The decision comes only weeks after Al Jouf appointed Qais Hussein Balas as Managing Director in July. With the role now eliminated, all executive authority will be consolidated under the new CEO.

The move is part of a wider organisational restructuring as the Saudi cement producer seeks to improve efficiency and adapt to market conditions.