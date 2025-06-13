Advertisement

Cement Planalto SA (Ciplan) is acquiring Realmix and its subsidiary Capital Concreto, subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defence (CADE).

Realmix has four concrete plants in the central-west of the country with a total capacity of almost 700,000m3 of concrete per year. It supplies concrete with a carbon footprint that is 30 per cent smaller than conventional concrete.

The acquisition will strengthen Ciplan's position in the central-western Brazilian market. Vicat has had a majority stake in the company since 2019. In terms of production capacity, Ciplan operates 3.5Mta, and has five distribution centres in the central-west and southeast regions of Brazil, as well as 14 concrete plants and two aggregate quarries.

“This transaction represents an important step in CIPLAN’s vertical integration strategy, consolidating our efforts to generate value for our customers,” said Sérgio Bautz, CEO of Ciplan.