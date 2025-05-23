Advertisement

Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (Heidelberg Materials group) inaugurated the cargo ship MV Harmoni I on 16May 2025 at PT Harapan Teknik Shipyard, Serang Regency, Banten Province. The event was attended by Indocement President Director, Christian Kartawijaya, Indocement Directors, Troy D Soputro and Sunnira Ly, as well as PT Lintas Armada Indonesia President Director, Antonius Chandra, and PT Lintas Armada Indonesia Director, Hendy Williams.



MV Harmoni I is a ship with a carrying capacity of up to 20,000t and a draught depth of 8.45m. The ship, which was built in 2016, has undergone a modernisation process at PT Harapan Teknik Shipyard (LBN Group) shipyard in Bojonegara, Serang Regency. This ship will operate under the name of a joint venture company PT Samudra Harmoni Prakarsa which is a strategic collaboration between PT Bahana Indonor (50 per cent) and PT Lintas Armada Indonesia (50 per cent).



The existence of MV Harmoni I is a strategic step in strengthening the company's distribution system. This vessel is designed to support the smooth and efficient distribution of materials such as clinker and also as a back-up supply for coal to various main facilities of Indocement and strengthen the resilience of Indocement's supply chain. This initiative also reflects Indocement's commitment to realising logistic excellence as part of its long-term strategy.