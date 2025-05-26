Advertisement

Institutional venture capital platform Suffolk Technologies, part of US-based builder Suffolk, is investing in Sublime Systems, which uses a proprietary electrochemical process to produce cement. In addition to Suffolk Technologies’ investment, Suffolk has pre-purchased capacity from Sublime’s forthcoming first commercial manufacturing plant in Massachusetts, USA.

“This is more than an investment—it’s a statement about the future of construction,” said Jit Kee Chin, EVP and CTO at Suffolk and co-founder and managing partner at Suffolk Technologies. “Sublime’s mission is no less than fundamentally reshaping a cornerstone of the global built environment landscape, and we are proud to support them through our capital, our network and our commitment to building a more sustainable world.”

Last September, Holcim was also reported to have invested in the low-carbon cement technology start-up.