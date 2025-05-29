Advertisement

Votorantim's cement factory in Salto de Pirapora (SP) has received a new cement mill that will be installed as part of the plant's expansion project.

The 210t equipment travelled by ship for six months from China before reaching the cement plant and was transported by a 123m-long convoy of four trucks from the Port of Santos (SP) to the Salto de Pirapora plant, a journey of 333km, taking 30 days. Upon arrival at the factor, the equipment needed a dedicated access. Other equipment for the project arrived on the same ship and was transported in more than 240 trucks from the Port of Santos to the Salto de Pirapora plant.

Announced in January 2024, the expansion of the Salto de Pirapora plant is part of the BRL5bn (US$0.87m) growth and structural competitiveness programme of Votorantim's operations in Brazil, covering our operations in all regions of the country. The new cement grinding will add 1Mta to the production capacity of the Salto de Pirapora plant, which currently has a cement capacity of 4.76Mta.

Together with the operation at the company's 3.24Mta Santa Helena plant, Votorantim's Salto de Pirapora factory forms part of the company's Salto-Santa Helena complex, which will have its production capacity expanded by approximately 20 per cent. Construction work on the expansion project in Salto de Pirapora began in the 1H24 and is expected to be completed in the second half of this year.

“We are celebrating a new phase in the expansion project of the Salto de Pirapora factory with the arrival of the mill and all the equipment for assembling the new mill. The operation to transport the equipment from China to our unit was complex and executed with great operational excellence by our multidisciplinary teams and partners,” said Rafael Frederico, Salto de Pirapora general manager .

Votorantim's expansion and modernisation project in Salto de Pirapora includes the most modern concepts of mining, energy efficiency and industrial automation.