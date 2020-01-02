Oman Cement Co announces new 5000tpd plant

Oman Cement Co has issued an EPC tender for a new integrated cement plant in Duqm with a clinker capacity of 5000tpd. The plant will be operated as Alsahawa Cement Co (ASCC).



The project is expected to be implemented in a backward integration mode, where cement will be produced by ASCC after receiving clinker from its parent company. Through this process, cement is anticipated to be available by September 2021.



Construction of the clinker line will begin in parallel with the grinding facility, with the former set to be commissioned by March 2022.

