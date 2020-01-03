CemNet.com » Cement News » Director of Fauji Cement resigns

Director of Fauji Cement resigns

Director of Fauji Cement resigns
03 January 2020


Pakistan’s Fauji Cement Co Ltd has announced that Tahir Ashraf Khan has resigned from his position as director of the company, with effect from 1 January 2020.

The company has not yet named a successor for this position, but appointed a new non-executive director in October 2019.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Pakistan Fauji Cement appointments 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com