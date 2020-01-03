Director of Fauji Cement resigns

Pakistan’s Fauji Cement Co Ltd has announced that Tahir Ashraf Khan has resigned from his position as director of the company, with effect from 1 January 2020.
The company has not yet named a successor for this position, but appointed a new non-executive director in October 2019.
Pakistan’s Fauji Cement Co Ltd has announced that Tahir Ashraf Khan has resigned from his position as director of the company, with effect from 1 January 2020.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email