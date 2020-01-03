UltraTech Cement reduces cement price in Jammu and Kashmir

03 January 2020

India’s UltraTech Cement has reduced the price of cement in Jammu and Kashmir following the abolition of a toll tax in Lakhanpur, according to the region’s Department of Information and Public Relations. As a result, the price is reportedly decreasing to INR380/bag (US$5.29) from INR445/bag.



The goods toll, previously being enforced under the Jammu and Kashmir Levy of Tolls Act 1995, has ceased to operate with effect from 1 January 2020.

