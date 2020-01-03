CemNet.com » Cement News » UltraTech Cement reduces cement price in Jammu and Kashmir

UltraTech Cement reduces cement price in Jammu and Kashmir

03 January 2020


India’s UltraTech Cement has reduced the price of cement in Jammu and Kashmir following the abolition of a toll tax in Lakhanpur, according to the region’s Department of Information and Public Relations. As a result, the price is reportedly decreasing to INR380/bag (US$5.29) from INR445/bag.

The goods toll, previously being enforced under the Jammu and Kashmir Levy of Tolls Act 1995, has ceased to operate with effect from 1 January 2020.

