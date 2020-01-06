Iran's cement and clinker exports rise 22%

06 January 2020

Iran exported 11.4Mt of cement and clinker to 37 countries in the first eight months of the Iranian year from 21 March 2019-21 November 2019. Exports during the period rose by 22 per cent, compared to the corresponding period a year ago, according to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organisation.



Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan and Russia were the top destinations for cement and clinker exports and the top 10 countries accounted for 78 per cent of the exports from Iran.

