Shahrood Cement exports more than 245,000t since March 2019

08 January 2020

Shahrood Cement Co, based in Iran’s Semnan province, has exported more than 245,000t of cement since the start of the current Iranian year (from 21 March 2019), said Behrouz Asvadi, chairman of the province’s Industry, Mine and Trade Organisation.

Mr Asvadi noted the company earned US$5.06m from its export activities, adding that the company directly exports its products. The company’s plant has a cement capacity of more than 1.8Mta.

Published under