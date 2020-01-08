Fauji Cement Co announces Board of Directors members

08 January 2020

Fauji Cement Co Ltd (FCCL) has informed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that Maj Gen Tahir Ashraf Khan, HI(M), (Retd), non-executive director, has resigned from the Board of Directors FCCL with effect from 1 January 2020. He is succeeded by Maj Gen Abid Rafique, HI(M), (Retd) who has joined the board with effect from 1 January 2020.



Furthermore, with effect from 1 January 2020, Fauji's company board consists of following non-executive directors: Lt Gen Syed Tariq Nadeem Gilani, HI(M), (Retd), who is also chairman of the board, Maj Gen Wasim Sadiq, HI(M) (Retd), Maj Gen Naseer Ali Khan, HI(M) (Retd), Maj Gen Abid Rafique, HI(M) (Retd), Rehan Laiq and Syed Iqtidar Saeed. In additiion, Lt Gen Muhammad Ahsan Mahmood, HI(M) (Retd) holds positions of CEO/MD and executive director. Jawaid Iqbal, Zafar Iqbal Sobani and Jahanara Sajjad Ahmed have taken up seats on the board as independent directors.













