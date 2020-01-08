McInnis Cement appoints new CEO and COO

08 January 2020

Canada’s McInnis Cement has announced the appointment of Baudouin Nizet as president and CEO, effective immediately. Mr Nizet succeeds Jean Moreau, who has served as interim president and CEO since August 2018.



"The McInnis Cement Board of Directors is convinced that Mr Nizet will be able to lead McInnis through its next growth stages, while enhancing our corporate vision of producing quality cements in a sustainable, profitable and responsible manner," said the company in a statement.



The company also confirms the appointment of Alex Wojciechowski as its new chief operating officer. With over 30 years of experience as a manager in the cement industry in Canada and the United States, Mr Wojciechowski has held various positions ranging from plant manager to industrial manager, according to a press release.

Published under